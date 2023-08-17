US asks Pakistan to respect prisoners’ rights

WASHINGTON: United States (US) has asked stakeholders in Pakistan to respect the human rights of prisoners, ARY News reported.

As per details, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the Department of State Vedant Patel said that the US is waiting to work with the caretaker government of Pakistan who is going to hold general elections in Pakistan, he added.

He asked Pakistan to respect the rights of prisoners including the PTI chief and former prime minister and said that the Pakistani stakeholders can further comment on this matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 5, the District and Sessions Court awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court in its verdict said that the accused had been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Later, he was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.