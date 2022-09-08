‘US assistance crucial for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the continued support, solidarity and assistance from the United States (US) was crucial for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Senior Policy Advisor to the US Secretary of State Derek Chollet, who called on him in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif – while calling the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-hit areas formidable challenges – said the government was fully engaged in the rescue efforts.

The premier thanked the US official for visiting Pakistan at a critical moment when the country had been adversely affected by the most devastating flood in its history, with millions affected and displaced.

Briefing the foreign dignitary, PM Shehbaz noted that over 33 million had been affected in floods; more than 1,300 lives lost; and immeasurable damage was caused to agriculture, livestock, property, and critical infrastructure.

The prime minister also underlined that Pakistan was committed to deepen and widen its ties, especially in the areas of security, health, climate change, trade and investment.

He emphasized the need for a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries, based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and understanding.

While highlighting the devastating impacts of climate change on the planet, the prime minister called for stepping up international efforts to meet climate goals, including mobilizing climate finance to better cope with this challenge.

In the regional context, he stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and called for unfreezing of the Afghan assets. He also emphasized the need for enhanced engagement with the Afghan authorities.

Meanwhile, Derek Chollet expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Pakistan at the precious lives, resulting from the riverine floods in Pakistan.

On behalf of the Biden Administration, he affirmed that the US would stand by Pakistan in the wake of this immense challenge, extend vital support, and help affected people rebuild their lives and communities.

