US assistance stopped India-Pakistan ‘full scale’ war, says State Department

WASHINGTON: U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in a press briefing, credited U.S. diplomatic efforts with preventing a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In weekly press briefing, Bruce highlighted the successful mediation of a ceasefire amid escalating tensions.

She noted that the two nuclear-armed nations were on the brink of a major conflict, driven by longstanding regional issues fueling terrorism, but the ceasefire has restored the potential for addressing long-term challenges.

During the briefing, an Indian journalist’s attempt to level accusations against Pakistan was interrupted by Bruce, who emphasized the ceasefire’s significance. “The world has been reminded again that this issue remains unresolved,” Bruce stated, underscoring the U.S.’s role in de-escalation as a positive development.

Unlike other regions with ongoing conflicts, the India-Pakistan ceasefire commitment offers hope for stability, she added.

Earlier today, Pakistan categorically rejected the baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent public address in Rajasthan.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Friday, said the remarks, replete with distortions, misrepresentations, and inflammatory rhetoric, are clearly aimed at stoking regional tensions for narrow political gains.

It said such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft.

Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law. This dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism.