US attacks Venezuela - LIVE UPDATES

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The United States military was behind a series of strikes against the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, US media earlier reported.

US media outlets, including CBS News and Fox News, reported that unnamed Trump administration officials confirmed US forces were involved. CBS said an attack was ordered by President Donald Trump.

Live Updates:

Venezuela’s right to defend – UN Article 51 (3:57 PST)

Venezuela’s Representative to the UN stated, “We reserve the inherent right to legitimate defense, under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.”

Moreover, Yvan Gil, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, said, “In response to the criminal aggression of the United States against our nation, we have requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.”

US senator says Rubio told him Maduro arrested to stand trial in US (3:41 PST)

Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee said that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told him Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States.

“He (Rubio) anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody,” Lee wrote on X following a call with Washington’s top diplomat.

Spain calls for de-escalation, respect for international law in Venezuela (3:33 PST)

Spain called for de-escalation, moderation, and respect for international law in Venezuela, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It also offered itself as a negotiator to help find a peaceful solution in Venezuela.

Russia condemns US ‘armed aggression’ against Venezuela (3:28 PST)

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it described as a US act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela, calling for restraint and warning against further escalation. “The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the statement said. US official says Maduro will ‘finally face justice’ (3:26 PST) U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said Maduro will “finally face justice for his crimes” after Trump said earlier that Maduro had been taken out of the country following U.S. strikes.

Maduro’s exit was claimed to be negotiated

The Venezuelan opposition claimed that President Nicolas Maduro negotiated his exit from Venezuela, according to British broadcaster Sky News.

The United States Armed Forces suffered no casualties in the military operation, according to The New York Times. The status of Venezuelan casualties, however, remains unknown.

Venezuelan Vice President’s statement

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated, “We do not know the whereabouts of President Maduro and his wife.” The statement was followed by a public demand: “We demand confirmation that our President and First Lady are alive.”