US awaits Indian inquiry results in Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

The United States (US) is eagerly waiting for the findings of an Indian inquiry into allegations involving its official in a thwarted plot to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on its soil, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The incident, which unfolded with the arrest of Indian national Nikhil Gupta in the Czech Republic last year, has sparked international concern.

US federal prosecutors charged Gupta with collaborating with an Indian government employee in the alleged conspiracy to kill Pannun, who holds dual US-Canadian citizenship and faces charges in India related to terrorism. Gupta was extradited to the US on June 14 following his arrest.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the issue during a daily news conference, stating, “They (Indian officials) have announced that they are conducting an inquiry, and we will look forward to the results of that inquiry.” This statement came in response to inquiries regarding a letter from members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a strong diplomatic response concerning the alleged involvement of the Indian government in the assassination attempt.

Miller emphasized the US stance on the matter, affirming, “When this issue first arose, we made clear that we had raised it with the government of India and told them that we expected there to be a full investigation.”

In response to a separate query regarding recent US congressional actions related to Pakistan, Miller urged Pakistan to uphold human rights and adhere to international obligations. He referenced a recent bipartisan resolution passed by the US House of Representatives expressing support for democracy in Pakistan by an overwhelming majority.

“While I won’t comment specifically on that resolution, our officials have consistently urged Pakistan to respect human rights, freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion,” Miller affirmed.