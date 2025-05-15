US bans 18 Pakistani companies over ‘strategic program links’, DPM Dar tells NA

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed the National Assembly that the United States (US) has imposed sanctions on 18 Pakistani companies, over their alleged involvement in Pakistan’s strategic programs, ARY News reported.

During a question-and-answer session, Dar in a written response, rejected these claims, asserting that the companies have no links to such programs and that similar accusations were made in the past without evidence.

Dar criticized the decision to impose trade restrictions, stating that these measures hinder Pakistani commercial entities’ access to technology and innovation.

He described the sanctions as politically motivated and biased, arguing that they unfairly target Pakistan’s business sector.

Earlier this year, the United States (US) banned imports from another tranche of China-based companies over alleged human rights abuses, targeting 37 textile, mining and solar entities, a federal government notice published on Tuesday said.

Also read: US bans imports from 37 more China companies

The companies include Huafu Fashion Co., one of the world’s largest textile manufacturers, and 25 of its subsidiaries.

The companies were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts the import of goods tied to what the U.S. describes as China’s human rights abuses and ongoing genocide in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

US authorities say Chinese authorities have established internment camps for Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing has denied any abuses.