US Calls for Resolution to Election Irregularities in Pakistan

In a press briefing on Monday, the United States called upon Pakistani authorities to expedite investigations into reported cases of election fraud and irregularities. State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller emphasized the importance of concluding these investigations promptly, stating, “With respect to investigations into reported irregularities, we want to see those investigations proceed. We want to see them wrapped up as soon as possible.”

Addressing inquiries about the formation of a new government in Pakistan, Miller asserted that it is a domestic process led by Pakistanis, indicating that the United States does not intervene in such matters. He expressed a desire to witness the Pakistani government move forward in a manner that accurately represents the will of its people.

However, when pressed for comments on other regional issues, such as the Pakistan-Iran pipeline and reports of Indian authorities’ treatment of protesting farmers, Miller refrained from providing a direct response. He stated that he had not yet reviewed those specific reports and pledged to follow up on the inquiries.