US CENTCOM claims over 5,000 targets hit in Iran during first 10 days of strikes

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released details of its military operations against Iran over the past 10 days, claiming that more than 5,000 targets were struck during the campaign.

According to CENTCOM, more than 50 vessels belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy were either destroyed or severely damaged during the strikes. Officials said operations are prioritising locations considered to pose an immediate threat.

The US military reported that the attacks involved strategic bombers including the B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress. Fighter aircraft such as the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II were also deployed in the strikes.

Operation Epic Fury: The first 10 days — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 9, 2026

CENTCOM said additional platforms used in the operation included A-10 Thunderbolt II and EA-18G Growler. The strikes also utilised the M142 HIMARS.

For surveillance and attack operations, drones such as the MQ-9 Reaper were deployed, while reconnaissance aircraft including the U-2 Dragon Lady and RC-135 Rivet Joint were involved in intelligence-gathering missions.

Maritime surveillance operations were supported by the P-8 Poseidon.

CENTCOM said the key targets in Iran included command and control centres, headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, intelligence facilities, and air defence systems.

Strikes also targeted ballistic missile installations, missile launch sites, naval vessels and submarines, anti-ship missile positions, military communication systems, and facilities involved in the production of ballistic missiles and drones.