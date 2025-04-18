web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 18, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

US citizen shot dead after hijacking small plane in Belize

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A passenger on a small plane from Belize on Thursday shot dead an American armed with a knife who was attempting a hijacking, police in the Caribbean nation said.

The would-be hijacker threatened the pilot shortly after the Cessna Grand Caravan from Belize’s Tropic Air took off in the morning with 14 on board from the town of Corozal.

It was headed for the Belizean island of San Pedro, but the man ordered the pilot to head “out of the country,” police commissioner Chester Williams told Channel 5 news.

The plane hovered for some time over the international airport of Belize City before landing just as it was about to run out of fuel, at which point the hijacker stabbed two fellow passengers.

One had a firearm he was licensed to carry, and shot the attacker dead, according to officials and local media.

Police identified the assailant as 49-year-old US national Akinyela Sawa Taylor, who was apparently a military veteran.

The injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

The US Embassy in Belize expressed its regret over the incident on the eve of the Easter long weekend.

“It really highlights the importance of safety and security,” the embassy’s public affairs officer Luke Martin told reporters.

“We have a strong relationship with Belizean law enforcement, and in times like this, that partnership proves crucial,” with a quick exchange of information, he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.