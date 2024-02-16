US concerned about ‘rigging’ reports in Pakistan election

The United States (US) is concerned about reports of ‘rigging’ in Pakistan election, the White House said on Thursday.

Pakistan’s election last week did not return a clear majority for anyone but independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister won 92 out of 264 seats, making them the largest group.

“We are watching this very, very closely,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday, expressing concern about “intimidation and voter suppression.”

“International monitors are still taking a look at those tallies, I’m not going to get ahead of that process,” he added about the vote count.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.