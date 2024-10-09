web analytics
US condemns attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi airport

The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States strongly condemns the deadly attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport that killed three Chinese nationals and injured several others, ARY News reported quoting the State Department.

In the weekly news briefing, Matthew Miller expressed sorrow over the loss of life and injured victims saying “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted”

In response to a question regarding protests in Pakistan, he said, that we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association in Pakistan as well as around the world.

Miller stated, “We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s law and – laws and constitution and work to maintain law and order.

Earlier, a suicide bomb blast targeted chinese national in Karachi targeted as the attack was carried out on convoy transporting Chinese nationals late on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 17 others.

As per the initial investigation, the suicide bomber was waiting for the Chinese convoy near Jinnah airport to approach before executing the attack.

“The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals’ car that caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars,” say investigators.

Read More: JIT to probe terror attack Karachi airport: CM Murad

Soon after the blast, rescue teams quickly reached the scene, managing to safely retrieve one of the foreigners’ vehicles.

Authorities are currently working to obtain the car’s number plate and engine chassis number to aid in the investigation.

