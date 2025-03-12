US condemns attack on Jaffar Express train

The United States has strongly condemned the attack on the Jaffar Express train and hostage taking of passengers by terrorists.

In a statement on social media platform X today, US Embassy in Islamabad said “We strongly condemn the attack on the Jaffar Express train, and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kacchi, Balochistan, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, a U.S.-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group”.

It extended deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims, their families and all those affected by this horrific act.

The embassy reaffirmed that the United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this time and will remain its steadfast partner in efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

It said Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.

Jaffar Express attack: 190 hostages rescued, 30 terrorists killed in operation

Security forces have successfully rescued 190 hostages held by terrorists after an attack on the Jaffar Express at Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, killing 30 attackers, ARY News reported citing security sources.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track, bringing the train to a halt, and then took over around 400 passengers hostage, including women and children.