US condemns closure of X in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday condemned the closure of X and expressed unwavering support for freedom of expression in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, addressed the media in a press briefing, expressing unwavering support for freedom of expression in Pakistan.

Miller asserted that, like many nations globally, the United States advocates for the protection of this fundamental right within Pakistan.

Highlighting concerns over government-imposed restrictions on various internet platforms, Miller, including social media, condemned such actions.

He stressed the importance of respecting the basic freedoms of the Pakistani populace, urging authorities to uphold the principles of free speech.

As the competitive elections unfolded in Pakistan, drawing millions to exercise their democratic right, the spokesperson acknowledged the vibrant democratic process. Emphasizing the significance of these polls, Miller lauded the voice of millions and expressed optimism in collaborating with the newly formed government.

Miller called for a thorough investigation into these irregularities, underscoring the necessity for transparent and fair electoral processes.

