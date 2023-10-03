30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

US Congressman carjacked in Washington

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

WASHINGTON: A member of the US House of Representatives was carjacked Monday night outside his Washington residence, his staff said, as the number of armed thefts soars in the capital.

Henry Cuellar, a Democratic representative from Texas, was robbed by three armed attackers, the lawmaker’s chief of staff confirmed to AFP.

“Three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle” as he was parking, Jacob Hochberg said.

“Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement,” Hochberg said, thanking police for their “swift action and for recovering the congressman’s vehicle.”

Washington has seen a steep rise in carjackings recently, with 750 reported offenses so far this year, according to the city’s police department.

That is almost double the number of carjackings during the same period last year in the nation’s capital.

Another member of Congress, Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota, was attacked in February in the elevator of her Washington apartment, in what her office said at the time was not believed to be politically motivated.

She escaped and a suspect was later arrested.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.