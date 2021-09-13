US Consul General hands over vaccine batch to Sindh health minister

KARACHI: United States has delivered a tranche of 320,580 Pfizer vaccine doses to Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

US Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh handed over vaccine doses batch to Sindh Minister of Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho welcomed the arrival of 320,580 new Pfizer vaccine doses sent by the United States through the COVAX facility to the people of Sindh.

This shipment is part of a 6.6 million Pfizer dose tranche of vaccine the US has sent to Pakistan. This tranche is the fourth such delivery the United States has sent to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated to Pakistan to nearly 16 million doses.

“The people of the United States are proud to partner with the Pakistani people to save lives and to end this pandemic,” US diplomat said.

“We will continue building a world free from infectious diseases,” the Consul General said.

“The United States has assisted Pakistan with an aid over 55 million dollars,” he added.