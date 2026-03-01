Protesters storm US Consulate Karachi following Khamenei's assassination

At least five injured as protests have erupted outside the United States Consulate shortly after news spread of the reported assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strike on Iran.

According to details, a large number of protesters assembled near the consulate in Karachi, chanting slogans and attempting to move towards the building.

Police used tear gas and baton charges in an effort to disperse the crowd. The situation escalated further when some protesters allegedly broke through the main gate and entered the consulate’s outer premises.

Police officials said additional personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order, while all routes leading towards the consulate were sealed off. Efforts to disperse the demonstrators were ongoing.

The protest also caused significant disruption in one of the city’s key commercial and diplomatic zones. According to traffic police, the road from Sultanabad to Mai Kolachi has been closed in both directions, halting traffic flow.

Alternative routes have been issued for commuters. Traffic from Jinnah Bridge has been diverted towards I.I. Chundrigar Road, while vehicles from Boat Basin are being turned back at the Mai Kolachi junction. Traffic coming from PIDC is being redirected at Park Cut. Authorities have advised citizens to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.