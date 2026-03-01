US Consulate protest: Civil Hospital says nine bodies, 36 injured arrived

KARACHI: Nine dead bodies from the US Consulate protest were shifted to Civil Hospital, according to a report on Sunday.

“Overall, 45 persons were transferred to the civil hospital,” the hospital said in its report.

The report said that deceased identified as Kazim, Mubarak, Kazim Abbas, Adeel, Sajid Ali, Khawar Abbas, Muhammad Ali and an unidentified person.

“After firing 36 injured were also brought to the hospital,” the hospital’s trauma centre stated.

“The deceased and injured were aged between 18 to 50 years and they sustained bullet wounds in firing,” according to the report.

According to an earlier report eight people were killed and several got injured as protests erupted outside the United States Consulate shortly after news spread of the reported assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strike on Iran, rescue sources said.

A large number of protesters assembled near the consulate in Karachi, chanting slogans and attempting to move towards the building.

Police used tear gas and baton charged in an effort to disperse the crowd. The situation escalated further when some protesters allegedly broke through the main gate and entered the consulate’s outer premises.