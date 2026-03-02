US Consulate Security Breach: SSP Kemari Among Multiple Officers Suspended

KARACHI: Several police officers were suspended on Monday following a security lapse near the US Consulate on March 1, ARY News reported.

Following an initial probe, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari has been suspended. Other officials facing suspension include the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kemari, the In-charge of the Foreign Security Cell, and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of the Dockyard, SITE-B, KPT, and Jackson police stations.

The SDPO has been directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, while the SHOs and the In-charge of the Foreign Security Cell have been ordered to report to the police headquarters.

A formal notification regarding these suspensions has been issued.

“On the orders of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, suspension notices for the police officers have been issued.”

In a related development, a high-level six-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

The committee is led by the Additional Inspector General (Addl IG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Other members of the committee include the DIGs of Headquarters and Special Branch Sindh, the SSP Investigation CTD, and the AIGs of Establishment and Operations.

The committee is tasked with submitting its investigative report within one week.

On March 1, at least 10 people were killed and several injured on Sunday after clashes broke out between police and protesters on MT Khan Road as crowds marched towards the US Consulate following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli air strike.

Edhi Welfare Organisation’s information wing confirmed that nine people have been killed and several injured near Mai Kolachi Road during the firing and unrest. They were transferred to the Civil Hospital Trauma Center.

32 injured have been brought in and are receiving medical treatment, authorities at the Trauma Centre said. The identification of the bodies is currently underway, they added.

According to an official statement by the Sindh government, demonstrators breached the external security perimeter of the consulate, entered the premises, and caused damage.

Authorities have placed containers around all sides of the US Consulate in Karachi to strengthen security ahead of planned protests.

Additional Inspector General Karachi, Azad Khan, and Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi visited the consulate to oversee the arrangements and ensure law and order in the area.