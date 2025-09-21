US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official

KABUL: An Afghan government defence official said Sunday that a deal over Bagram air base was “not possible”, after US President Donald Trump said he wanted the former US base back.

Bagram, the largest air base in Afghanistan located north of the capital Kabul, was the centre of US operations in their 20 year-war against the Taliban.

Trump threatened unspecified punishment against Afghanistan if it was not returned — four years after it was abandoned by US troops.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” the 79-year-old leader wrote on his Truth Social platform.

On Sunday, Fasihuddin Fitrat, chief of staff of Afghanistan’s ministry of defence, said “some people” want to take back the base through a “political deal”.

“Recently, some people have said that they have entered negotiations with Afghanistan for taking back Bagram air base,” he said in comments broadcast by local media.

“A deal over even an inch of Afghanistan’s soil is not possible. We don’t need it.”

Later in an official statement, the Afghan government said that “Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance”.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the loss of the base, noting its proximity to China.

But Thursday while on a state visit to Britain was the first time, he publicly raised the idea of the United States retaking control of it.

US and NATO troops chaotically pulled out of Bagram in July 2021, under Joe Biden’s presidency but as part of a 2020 Trump-brokered deal with Taliban insurgents.

The loss of crucial air power saw the Afghan military collapse just weeks later and the Taliban sweep back to power.

The original airfield was built with assistance from what was then the Soviet Union in the early 1950s, expanded with US help during the Cold War, and significantly developed further by Moscow during the decade-long Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

At the height of US control around 2010 it had grown to the size of a small town, with supermarkets and shops including outlets such as Dairy Queen and Burger King.

It was visited by several US presidents including Barrack Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2019.