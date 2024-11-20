US decision on Ukraine missiles big mistake, escalates conflict: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Washington’s approval for Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia is a “big mistake” which could drag the world to the brink of a “major war”, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks published on Wednesday.

“This step by (US President Joe) Biden will not only escalate the conflict but will lead to a greater reaction from Russia … (and) may bring the region and the world to the brink of a major new war,” he told journalists on the flight back from the G20 summit in Rio.

The US embassy in Kyiv today warned of a “potential significant air attack” and shuttered its doors, following Russia’s vow to respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time.

“The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20,” it said in a message on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” it added.

“The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”

Russia warned on Tuesday that it would respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory — a first in the nearly three-year war.