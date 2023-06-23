US delegation meets Khadija Shah in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: A US delegation has met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the US delegation met Khadija Shah in Kot Lakhpat Jail and reviewed the legal options for her release. The US consul general has been given access to the prisoner as she is holding dual nationality.

Shah is accused of participating in May 9 riots including the arson and attack on Jinnah House.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and an activist Khadija Shah in a case related to the May 9 riots.

A single-member bench of ATC – chaired by Judge Ejaz Ahmed – heard the bail pleas of the 13 accused nominated in the burning of Askari Tower situated in Lahore.

During the hearing, the court rejected the bail plea of 6 accused including Yasmin and Khadija. However, seven other co-accused were granted bail.

A few days ago, PTI activist Khadija Shah, who is under custody in May 9 vandalism case, filed an application seeking an upgrade in prison facilities

In the letter written to Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Shah demanded authorities concerned provide B-class facilities in jail.

Khadija, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09.