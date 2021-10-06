US deputy state secretary to land in Pakistan for 2-day trip on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD: The visit of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is scheduled for tomorrow as the delegation plans a two-day visit for which the foreign ministry has written to the civil aviation authority, ARY News reported Wednesday.

The delegation comprises seven persons headed by the Deputy Secretary of State of Biden administration. The foreign affairs ministry has directed the CAA to exempt the delegation from Covid test on arrival and the availability of State Lounge for the delegaion.

Another exemption has also been directed for the visitors that body frisking and scanning will not be exercised on them and neither the photographs at the desk.

There will be five officials each from the foreign ministry and U.S. Consulate who shall be given official passes to receive the envoys.

“Assistance in arranging access to the VIP state lounge, China gate, at Islamabad International Airport,” was requested for the delegation in the letter sent to CAA earlier today.

US deputy state secretary to visit Pakistan next week

It was reported late last month that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman to visit Pakistan on October 7 on a two-day trip, the US State Department had announced it.

Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Islamabad.

Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi.

