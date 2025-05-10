US top diplomat Rubio calls COAS Asim Munir, urges India-Pakistan de-escalation

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir and urged both Pakistan and India to find ways to de-escalate, a U.S. Department Of State spokesperson said.

Rubio also offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan said it launched a military operation against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple bases including a missile storage site in northern India as the neighbours extended their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

On the other hand, the White House official stated that the United States is in “constant communication” with the leaders of the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours as President Donald Trump seeks a rapid de-escalation.

“This is something that the secretary of state and, of course, now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters at her news briefing.

“He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday, he has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries trying to bring this conflict to an end,” she added.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan early Saturday launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted the several strategic installations, state media reported.

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said. He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.