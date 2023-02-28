US diplomat visits flood-hit areas of Sindh

Mirpurkhas: US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer visited US funded programs that are helping Pakistanis address nutrition, health, and protection challenges caused by the devastating 2022 floods.

The United States has committed more than $200 million in flood relief, disaster resilience, and food security support for Pakistan. The United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan and continues to actively support Pakistan’s recovery.

DCM Schofer and other U.S. officials visited a rural health facility in Mirpurkhas, where UNICEF is providing nutrition and health services with U.S. government funding through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

DCM Schofer met with UNICEF representatives to better understand how the floods have impacted the overall health situation in Pakistan and to discuss malnutrition concerns. He also observed the health care services provided to flood-affected populations, including the distribution of U.S.-funded specialized foods to treat severe acute malnutrition.

DCM Schofer also travelled to Geo Koloye village, where additional US supported health and nutrition services are provided by UNICEF through a mobile clinic.

UNICEF is also raising awareness about child protection and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response services for flood-affected communities at this site.

