US dismisses India’s false narrative on Trump’s role in halting war

The United States (US) has rejected India’s false narrative regarding President Donald Trump’s involvement in preventing war between Pakistan and India.

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was questioned about Indian propaganda, particularly the Modi government’s claim that President Trump had no role in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance, were actively involved in diplomatic efforts.

She emphasized that Secretary Rubio reaffirmed that the US played a key role in averting the conflict between Pakistan and India.

Read more: Trump: I should get Nobel prize for India-Pakistan ceasefire

While acknowledging that individuals are free to express their opinions, Bruce stated that alternate interpretations of the diplomatic process are inaccurate. She added that the reality of the situation is evident to all.

The US State department spokesperson further noted that former President Trump has always maintained transparency in his actions and that the international community is well aware of his commitment to global peace.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in New Jersey, Trump said the Nobel Committee should award him the prize for his global peace efforts in places such as Rwanda, Congo, Serbia, and Kosovo.

“The big one is India and Pakistan — I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump remarked. “But they won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”