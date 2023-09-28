US does not support any regime change, reiterates Matthew Miller

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the United States Department of State, reiterated that the US does not support any kind of regime change, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller has once again rejected the allegations of regime change in Pakistan. He said the US government has responded to the claims many times as it did not support any regime change.

“We support independent and fair elections in Pakistan. Except for fair elections, the US has no other position for Pakistan.”

Answering a question regarding a protest rally outside the White House, Miller said that this is the greatness of the United States that people living here exercise their constitutional rights.

He added that the US sees Pakistan as its valuable partner and it works with Pakistan on several issues.

Earlier in the month, the United States issued a call for timely elections in Pakistan.

“We urge Pakistan to hold free, fair, and timely elections and to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law,” stated State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller during a press conference.

When asked by ARY correspondent Jahanzaib Ali about President Alvi’s letter and the Election Commission controversy, Miller promptly responded, “We urge Pakistani authorities to proceed with the electoral process in accordance with Pakistan’s laws, just as we do with countries worldwide.”

Miller emphasized the importance of the partnership between Pakistan and the United States, highlighting the relationships between governments and people.

On September 12th, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated that the United States does not endorse any political party in Pakistan. He emphasized the US’s support for economic reforms to stabilize Pakistan.

It’s worth mentioning that US Ambassador Donald Blome assured Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of his country’s support for conducting fair, free, and transparent elections in Pakistan.