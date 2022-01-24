US dollar continues climb against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar maintained its upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs176.49 against the domestic currency, showing appreciation of 25 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.24.

The Pakistani rupee weakened by 17 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank currency market last week. According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs176.24 against the domestic currency on Friday, 17 paisas higher than Rs176.07 a week ago.

In the open market, the US dollar appreciated by Rs1.30 to Rs179.30 against the Pakistani rupee.

