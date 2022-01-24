Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

US dollar continues climb against rupee

test

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar maintained its upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs176.49 against the domestic currency, showing appreciation of 25 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.24.

The Pakistani rupee weakened by 17 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank currency market last week. According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs176.24 against the domestic currency on Friday, 17 paisas higher than Rs176.07 a week ago.

Also Read: Bitcoin falls again, last down 4%

In the open market, the US dollar appreciated by Rs1.30 to Rs179.30 against the Pakistani rupee.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.