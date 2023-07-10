33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 10, 2023
US dollar continues its upward trend against PKR

Anjum Wahab
KARACHI: The US dollar continues to appreciate against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Monday, according to SBP report.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the USD gained Rs1.90 against the local unit to close at 279.80. The US dollar closed at Rs277.90 the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs283 in the open market. The Pakistani rupee had gained Rs10.58 last week.

Earlier, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) President Malik Bostan stated that the price of the dollar will decrease further in the coming days.

Bostan predicted that the market may stabilise around the 272-276 range.

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

