US dollar continues losing streak against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar continued its losing streak against the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday, after the greenback shed Rs0.42 in the interbank today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the US dollar traded at Rs181.60, after losing Rs0.42 early in the morning. In open market, however, the US dollar is trading at Rs183.

The Pakistan Rupee on Tuesday continued its gaining streak against the US Dollar in the Interbank Market.

According to the data shared by the State Bank Pakistan (SBP) the PKR gained by 91 paise (0.50%) and settled at Rs182.02 against the Greenback.

As per economic experts, the rupee has started showing signs of recovery after the political uncertainty has come to an end and a new government came into power.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last week set the monetary policy rate at 12.25%.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted in its statement the significant uncertainty around the outlook for international commodity prices and global financial conditions necessitated a strong and proactive policy response so it decided at its emergency meeting today, to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent.

