US dollar continues upward trajectory against Pakistani rupee

The Pakistani rupee on Monday continued its losing streak in the interbank against the US dollar

According to foreign currency dealers, the US dollar gained Rs1.14 in opening trade on Monday and currently trading at 187.77 in the interbank market against the Pakistani rupee.

The forex dealers further shared that the US dollar is trading at over Rs188 in the open market.

The US dollar closed at Rs186.63 last Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell by $328 million to $10.558 billion during the week that ended on April 23, data released by the central bank showed.

The total foreign reserves held by the country, including net reserves of commercial banks, stood at $16.668 billion as of April 23.

