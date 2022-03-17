US dollar crosses Rs180 mark to reach all-time high against rupee

KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) on Thursday once again traded at all-time high in the country against Pakistani rupee in the interbank after a jump by Rs0.67, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the US dollar traded at Rs180.10, the all-time high against rupee, at the start of the day in the interbank. The forex dealers have further shared that the greenback is being sold above Rs181 in the open market.



On Wednesday, making a new low on another day, the Pakistani rupee sank to a lifetime low of 179.35 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market during early trading.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 13 paisa today to trade at Rs179.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high. In open market, however, the dollar is trading at Rs180.60 against the Pak rupee.

The US dollar closed at Rs178.22 on the other day, according to the country’s central bank.

