US dollar falls against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recouped some losses against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit closed at Rs175.75 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 11 paisas over Friday’s close of Rs175.86.

In the open market, however, the dollar traded at Rs176.70 against the rupee.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said foreign direct investment (FDI) declined by 34.65 per cent year-on-year in January 2022.

January attracted the foreign investment of $110 million, down 34.65 per cent compared to Jan 2021. The decline was even higher at 49.70pc when compared to December 2021.

The highest inflow was received from China, which clocked in at $53.68 million, followed by $19.68 million from the United States (US).

