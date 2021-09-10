US dollar flies higher against rupee as trade week closes

KARACHI: The closing rate of the U.S. dollar on Friday in the foreign exchange market stood at Rs168.08 marking a -0.21 per cent devaluation of the local currency compared to yesterday charts, ARY News reported.
In the inter-bank closing exchange daily report today, the rupee ended its day weaker and further shed 0.26 per cent against the greenback.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:https://t.co/VQhCV0R5SQ pic.twitter.com/mBszX4GhBK
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 10, 2021
The dollar added Rs0.36 to its value and jumped to Rs168.02 on the weekend.
FROM YESTERDAY: RUPEE WEAKENS AGAINST US DOLLAR
Yesterday’s market close updates: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 41 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs167.66 against the greenback, registering a depreciation of 41 paisas over the previous close of Rs167.25.
Pertinent to note that the Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.
READ ALSO: Workers’ remittances grow 27pc in August
The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.