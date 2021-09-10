US dollar flies higher against rupee as trade week closes

KARACHI: The closing rate of the U.S. dollar on Friday in the foreign exchange market stood at Rs168.08 marking a -0.21 per cent devaluation of the local currency compared to yesterday charts, ARY News reported.

In the inter-bank closing exchange daily report today, the rupee ended its day weaker and further shed 0.26 per cent against the greenback.

The dollar added Rs0.36 to its value and jumped to Rs168.02 on the weekend.

FROM YESTERDAY: RUPEE WEAKENS AGAINST US DOLLAR

Yesterday’s market close updates: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 41 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs167.66 against the greenback, registering a depreciation of 41 paisas over the previous close of Rs167.25.

Pertinent to note that the Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.

READ ALSO: Workers’ remittances grow 27pc in August

The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.