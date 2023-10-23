US dollar gains 50 paisa in open market, trading at Rs 281

KARACHI: The dollar gained 50 paisa against Pakistani rupee on Monday in open market and trading at 281 rupees, currency dealers said on Monday.

The dollar also gained 15 paisa in the interbank and trading at 278.95 rupees forex dealers said.

The banks are selling the greenback to the importers at Rs279.35.

According to foreign exchange dealers, in the morning dollar lost 30 paisa in interbank and was trading at Rs278.50, while the banks were selling the US currency at 279 rupees.

Pakistani rupee’s value started moving upward in the first week of September after a crackdown by the state agencies against illegal currency business and smuggling of US dollars.