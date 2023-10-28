32.9 C
US dollar gains Rs 1.76 against PKR in interbank trading

KARACHI: The US dollar gained Rs 1.76 against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading in the week ending on Friday, ARY News reported.

The USD increased from 278.81 rupees to close at Rs280.57 in the interbank trading at the ending of the week.

The US currency gained one rupee in the open market during the week from 280.50 rupees to Rs281.50.

Other foreign currencies also gained in the week. Euro gained one rupee and being sold at Rs297 and the Pound remained stable at same price at the weekend.

Saudi riyal gained 30 paisa to settle at 75.50 rupees, while Emirates dirham increased by Rs 1.45 to settle at 79.20 rupees.

