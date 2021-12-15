US dollar hits new high against Pakistani rupee in interbank

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar on Tuesday touched its highest ever mark at Rs177.98 against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank currency market, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback closed at Rs177.98 against the local currency after registering appreciation of 10 paisas.

The rupee had closed at Rs177.88 against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

Currency experts said the local unit has lost over Rs25 against the dollar in the last seven months.

PSX

On the other hand, Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday regained momentum as 100-index gained 1,150 points.

The benchmark index closed at 44,400 points. Shares worth Rs9.48 billion were traded in the stock market.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday had announced that the benchmark interest rate has been raised by 100 basis points to 9.75%.

