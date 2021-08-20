US dollar inches up against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar inched up against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank currency market on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs164.18 against the local unit, registering appreciation of 10 paisas (-0.06 per cent) over the previous close of Rs164.08.

The US dollar touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164.01 last week. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was on October 6 last year.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.