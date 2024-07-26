US dollar lose strength against Pakistani rupee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.33 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.40.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.50 and Rs 280.15 respectively.

The price of Euro went up by 04 paisa to close at Rs 302.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 86 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.20 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.06.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.19 respectively.