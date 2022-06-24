US dollar makes slight gain against rupee in interbank

KARACHI: The US dollar on Friday made a slight gain in the interbank against the rupee, a day after a sharp decline in the value amid reports of an agreement with IMF and rollover of Chinese loan, ARY NEWS reported.

On Friday, the US dollar traded at Rs207.70 in the interbank in the early hours of the day after an increase in value by Rs0.47. In the open market, the US dollar traded between Rs208.50 and Rs209.50.

The Pakistan rupee broke its losing streak and gained value against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to forex dealers, the greenback was closed at Rs207.23 after depreciating Rs4.70 against the local currency in the interbank market.

