US dollar rate drops against PKR

ISLAMABAD: The US dollar (USD) rate dropped against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) as it closed at Rs283.78 in the interbank trading, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistani Rupee gained 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.78 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.89.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.9 and Rs286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisa to close at Rs 305.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.95; whereas an increase of 85 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.68 compared to the last closing of Rs355.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 and 03 paisa to close at Rs77.27 and Rs75.66 respectively.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) market on Tuesday witnessed a gain of more than 400 points and the index closed at 66,426.78 points with a 0.63 percent change during the day, ARY News reported.

The PSX’s benchmark Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100) index maintained its bullish run closing the index at 66,426.78 points against the previous day’s close of 66,012.32 points.

The market went the lowest at 66,121.13 points, the KSE-100 index witnessed a positive change of 414.46 points later in the day.