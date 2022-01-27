US dollar remains unchanged against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar remained unchanged against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback finished at Rs176.98 against the domestic currency. The dollar had closed at Rs176.98 after of appreciation of 26 paisas against the rupee the other day.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

