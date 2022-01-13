US dollar rises against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar registered gains against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback ended at Rs176.38 against the domestic unit, registering appreciation of 15 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.23.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

