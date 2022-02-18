US dollar rises against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee posted losses against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit ended weaker by 47 at Rs175.86 against the greenback. The rupee had closed at Rs175.39 against the dollar in the interbank market the other day.

In the open market, however, the greenback traded at Rs176.50 against the local unit.

Forex dealers say rising demand for the US currency from importers is behind the depreciation of the rupee.

The Pakistani rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

