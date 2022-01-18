US dollar rises against rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar ended higher by 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs176.18 against the domestic currency, showing appreciation of 26 paisas over the previous close of Rs175.92.

The dollar had weakened by 15 paisas to Rs175.92 against the rupee in the interbank market the other day.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Also Read: Gold price goes up in Pakistan

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

Comments