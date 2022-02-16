US dollar sheds value against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar on Wednesday shed value against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank at the start of the day, showing a lesser demand for the greenback against the local currency, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the US dollar traded at Rs175.49 at the start of the day, shedding Rs0.29 against the rupee after it closed at Rs175.78 the previous day.

In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs176.

The dollar’s decline is attributed to a strict policy of the government towards the import of various products introduced by the government recently through Finance Amendment bill 2022.

Pakistan has also received a $1.053 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the successful completion of the 6th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The central bank confirmed on Twitter, “Following the successful completion of the 6th review of the IMF program, SBP has received the next tranche of $1.053 billion.”

