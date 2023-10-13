US dollar started to fall after crackdown on smuggling: Minister

KARACHI: Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Friday asserted that the US dollar started to weaken against Pakistani Rupee after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reined in smugglers and hoarders, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, the caretaker minister said that crackdown on smuggling was underway in the province, vowing to uphold the writ of the state with ‘full force’.

“Since the day COAS Munir reined in the smugglers, the US dollar started to weaken,” Jan Achakzai said, noting that border smuggling was being dealt with ‘iron hand’.

The minister also rejected the notion that smuggling was benefiting the province, saying that if such rumours were true, Balochistan would have all the basic necessities. “The province is at the forefront in implementing the National Action Plan,” he claimed.

Speaking of smuggling through Afghan transit trade – which according to him recorded $7 billion volume, he said that goods which are exported to Afghanistan are being smuggled back to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government has launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in US dollar smuggling, hoarding and organised crime cartels, causing loss to the national economy.

By adopting a ‘zero-tolerance’ stance towards the smuggling and hoarding, Pakistani rupee started gaining against the dollar and since September 5 it witnessed around Rs 25.44 appreciation and Rs281.65 in interbank trading during 23 consecutive recovery sessions, as of October 9.

State media reported that strict action was being taken after the identification of facilitators and patrons of government officials indulged in illegal economic activities.

Meanwhile, complete lists of the elements involved in illegal economic activities were ready; and accordingly, an extensive crackdown was underway.

The main reason to initiate and enforce administrative measures against hoarders, black marketers, and dollar smugglers were the constant devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar.

The government had also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.