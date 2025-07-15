US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 15, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 06:54 PM PST on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a slight appreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at PKR 284.67 per USD, up by 5 paisa or 0.02% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.72. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 284.9 and a low (ask) of 287.0, indicating mild market stability.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 284.80 for buying and PKR 287.00 for selling. Against other major currencies, the PKR showed mixed performance: it weakened by 75.80 paisa or 0.22% against the Euro (EUR) to 340.24, appreciated by 70 paisa or 0.18% against the British Pound (GBP) to 382.15, and depreciated by 34.80 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 361.30. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9716, fell by 2.45 paisa or 0.06% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.78, rose by 2.40 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.91, and increased by 2.30 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.49.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained stable, with a slight decrease of 1 basis point to 10.73% and 10.98%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.05 rupees or 2.13%, while the current fiscal year decline is 10.71 paisa or 0.04%, reflecting a marginally improved trend.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The slight strengthening of the PKR against the USD brings a minor relief to Pakistan’s economy and its people. Reduced import costs for essentials like fuel and food may ease inflationary pressures, slightly boosting household purchasing power. Businesses could see lower operational costs, potentially stabilizing prices. Remittances from abroad gain marginal value, benefiting dependent families. However, the government’s debt servicing challenges persist, though a stable PKR could offer some fiscal breathing room. This aligns with current economic narratives, emphasizing transparent reporting for informed decision-making.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, remains the global reserve currency driving international trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to mirror domestic economic conditions and market fluctuations.