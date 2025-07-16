KARACHI, Pakistan – As of 05:59 PM PST on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a depreciation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at PKR 284.96 per USD, down by 29 paisa or 0.10% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 284.67. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 285.2 and a low (ask) of 287.3, signaling increased market volatility.

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the US Dollar at PKR 285.10 for buying and PKR 287.30 for selling. Against other major currencies, the PKR showed mixed trends: it weakened by 76.50 paisa or 0.22% against the Euro (EUR) to 341.00, appreciated by 65 paisa or 0.17% against the British Pound (GBP) to 381.50, and depreciated by 35.20 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 361.65. The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9715, fell by 2.50 paisa or 0.06% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.80, rose by 2.35 paisa or 0.03% against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to 75.93, and increased by 2.25 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.51.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained steady, with a marginal decrease of 1 basis point to 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.14 rupees or 2.15%, while the current fiscal year decline stands at 10.80 paisa or 0.04%, indicating ongoing economic pressure.

Impact of Dollar Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The recent weakening of the PKR against the USD intensifies economic challenges for Pakistan and its citizens. Rising import costs for essentials like oil and food fuel inflation, eroding household purchasing power. Businesses face higher expenses, potentially leading to price increases or job cuts. Remittances lose value, impacting families reliant on overseas earnings. The government’s debt servicing burden grows, straining public finances. This underscores the need for transparent economic insights, aligning with current informational demands.

The US Dollar (USD), the official currency of the United States, remains the world’s leading reserve currency for global trade. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to reflect domestic economic conditions and market dynamics.