US dollar touches new all-time high against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar once again hit an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 0.31 paisa today in the interbank market and closed at Rs176.79.

The rupee had ended 0.16 per cent or 29 paisas higher against the dollar the previous day after Pakistan received a $3 billion deposit from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under a support package.

On Nov 4, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $3 billion from Saudi Arabia under a support package signed between Pakistan and the kingdom. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin confirmed the kingdom has deposited the loan amount with the country’s central bank.

“Good news, US$3 billion Saudi deposit received by SBP,” he tweeted, thanking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the kingdom for the “kind gesture”.

