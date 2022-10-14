US dollar up by Rs3 against PKR in open market

KARACHI: US dollar on Friday gained Rs3 against the local currency in open market, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback is being sold between Rs223 to 225 in the open market. In the interbank, the US dollar gained 10 paisas against the Pakistani rupee and being traded at Rs218.48.

The banks are selling USD for Rs218.90, the forex dealers said.

After continued depreciation, the US dollar is recouping the losses against the PKR.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline of Rs0.50 against US dollar in the interbank market, extending its losses for second consecutive session.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs218.38 after losing Rs0.50 against the greenback in the interbank market.

